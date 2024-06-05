The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 87 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 87 tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

The Recruitment

Few schools have recruited tight end in recent cycles the way Penn State has. That continued with their 2023 class when Rappleyea signed with the Nittany Lions as a four-star recruit from Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts. Rappleyea's recruitment was one that was not always all Nittany Lions. He committed to Michigan in January 2022. After spending a little over three months in the Wolverine recruiting class, Rappleyea flipped from Michigan to Penn State on April 3rd. His flip came on the heels of a late March visit to Penn State. Before committing to Michigan, Rappleyea had visited Penn State multiple times. After he visited Happy Valley in March 2022 it became clear that the Nittany Lions were emerging as the leaders in his recruitment.

2024 Outlook