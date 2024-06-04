Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 88 Jerry Cross
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 88 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 88 tight end Jerry Cross
Cross committed and signed with Penn State as part of their 2022 recruiting class. Cross was an early commitment in the cycle, committing to Penn State prior to his junior season in 2020. He also held offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin in his recruitment.
During his first two seasons on campus, Cross has appeared in five games, all five games coming in the 2023 season. He has yet to record any stats as a Nittany Lion.
2024 Outlook
In 2024, Cross is likely to have a small role inside the Nittany Lions' tight end rotation barring injuries. The Wisconsin native is likely looking at being the program's third string tight end at best behind Tyler Warren and Khalil Dinkins. Though that being said, Cross will need to hold off the likes of Andrew Rapplyea and others for that spot on the depth chart.
