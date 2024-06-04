The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 88 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 88 tight end Jerry Cross



Cross committed and signed with Penn State as part of their 2022 recruiting class. Cross was an early commitment in the cycle, committing to Penn State prior to his junior season in 2020. He also held offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin in his recruitment.

During his first two seasons on campus, Cross has appeared in five games, all five games coming in the 2023 season. He has yet to record any stats as a Nittany Lion.



2024 Outlook