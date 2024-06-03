The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 89 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 89 tight end Finn Furmanek.

The Recruitment

As local of a product as Penn State can get, Furmanek walked on to the football program following a successful high school career playing for the State College Little Lions. If his name sounds familiar it may be due to his dad being a history teacher at State College High School. Furmanek was a captain for the Little Lions as a senior, helping lead the team to a 13-1 record and a trip to the PIAA state semi-finals. He earned first-team all-league honors as a senior and played in the PSFCA East-West All-Star Game.

2024 Outlook