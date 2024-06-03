Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 89 TE Finn Furmanek
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 89 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 89 tight end Finn Furmanek.
The Recruitment
As local of a product as Penn State can get, Furmanek walked on to the football program following a successful high school career playing for the State College Little Lions. If his name sounds familiar it may be due to his dad being a history teacher at State College High School.
Furmanek was a captain for the Little Lions as a senior, helping lead the team to a 13-1 record and a trip to the PIAA state semi-finals. He earned first-team all-league honors as a senior and played in the PSFCA East-West All-Star Game.
2024 Outlook
After redshirting last season, Furmanek will look to expand his role as a scout team player this fall. As a true freshman, he was the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week twice. Furmanek could find his first game action this fall late in contests that are not close. It would not be a surprise to see him potentially work his way into a special teams role for the Nittany Lions a year or two from now.
