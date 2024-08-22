PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 9 QB Beau Pribula

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State's countdown to kickoff is down to just nine days bringing Nittany Lions redshirt sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula into today's player spotlight.

Pribula is entering his third season with the program and as he did in 2023 will serve Penn State's primary backup quarterback to Drew Allar. Last season, the York native played in 11 of 13 games for Penn State, completing 11-of-21 passing attempts for 149 yards and four touchdowns, he also had 329 rushing yards and six additional touchdowns on the ground.

Despite only playing a fraction of the time compared to other starting quarterbacks, his 329 rushing yards and six touchdowns was third best in the Big Ten last season.

As mentioned above, Pribula will once again be the Nittany Lions' backup quarterback but there is an expectation that Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will find different ways to get the athletic quarterback involved on a regular basis.

Throughout Penn State's fall camp, Kotelnicki spoke highly of the Pennsylvania native including noting that his athleticism, speed, and change of direction are amongst the best in the nation when it comes to quarterbacks.

Likewise, Pribula has told the media that he's "the most comfortable" that he ever has been at Penn State and likes how he fits into the Nittany Lions offense.

How big of a role Pribula will ultimately has remains to be seen but it is clear that Kotelnicki plans on using the dynamic athlete as a weapon this fall.

