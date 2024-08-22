Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 9 QB Beau Pribula
Penn State's countdown to kickoff is down to just nine days bringing Nittany Lions redshirt sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula into today's player spotlight.
Pribula is entering his third season with the program and as he did in 2023 will serve Penn State's primary backup quarterback to Drew Allar. Last season, the York native played in 11 of 13 games for Penn State, completing 11-of-21 passing attempts for 149 yards and four touchdowns, he also had 329 rushing yards and six additional touchdowns on the ground.
Despite only playing a fraction of the time compared to other starting quarterbacks, his 329 rushing yards and six touchdowns was third best in the Big Ten last season.
As mentioned above, Pribula will once again be the Nittany Lions' backup quarterback but there is an expectation that Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will find different ways to get the athletic quarterback involved on a regular basis.
Throughout Penn State's fall camp, Kotelnicki spoke highly of the Pennsylvania native including noting that his athleticism, speed, and change of direction are amongst the best in the nation when it comes to quarterbacks.
Likewise, Pribula has told the media that he's "the most comfortable" that he ever has been at Penn State and likes how he fits into the Nittany Lions offense.
How big of a role Pribula will ultimately has remains to be seen but it is clear that Kotelnicki plans on using the dynamic athlete as a weapon this fall.
