The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 90 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 90 defensive tackle Liam Andrews.



The Recruitment

The recruitment of Andrews was one that was a bit of a rollercoaster for Penn State. Early in his recruitment Penn State looked like the team to beat for Andrews. However, into the fall of his junior season the Nittany Lions appeared to be fading as Andrews took visits to other schools. Andrews' recruitment was one of the rare ones where him taking visits to other schools may have benefitted Penn State. As he visited other places he never lost interest in the Nittany Lions, then returned to campus for the 2023 Blue White Game. Following his visit on Blue White Weekend, Andrews set up an official visit for Penn State. While Andrews also officially visited Wisconsin, Florida, and South Carolina, in the end he chose the Nittany Lions over those three schools, USC, and Ohio State, among others.

2024 Outlook