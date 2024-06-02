Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 90 DT Liam Andrews
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 90 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 90 defensive tackle Liam Andrews.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The Recruitment
The recruitment of Andrews was one that was a bit of a rollercoaster for Penn State.
Early in his recruitment Penn State looked like the team to beat for Andrews. However, into the fall of his junior season the Nittany Lions appeared to be fading as Andrews took visits to other schools.
Andrews' recruitment was one of the rare ones where him taking visits to other schools may have benefitted Penn State. As he visited other places he never lost interest in the Nittany Lions, then returned to campus for the 2023 Blue White Game.
Following his visit on Blue White Weekend, Andrews set up an official visit for Penn State. While Andrews also officially visited Wisconsin, Florida, and South Carolina, in the end he chose the Nittany Lions over those three schools, USC, and Ohio State, among others.
2024 Outlook
While Andrews has a very high ceiling and could be one of the team's best defensive tackles in the future, the New England native will have to wait his turn. Few positions are as deep on the 2024 roster as defensive tackle. Plus, Andrews missed spring ball due to an injury. When you combine these two factors, 2024 is likely to be a redshirt season for Andrews.
The coaching staff will almost assuredly look to get Andrews playing time this fall. Against teams such as Bowling Green, Kent State, Rutgers, etc., Andrews should get some run in garbage time to get his four games of action in while preserving his redshirt.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board