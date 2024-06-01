The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 91 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 91 defensive tackle Dvon Ellies.



The Recruitment

Ellies was a member of Penn State's 2019 recruiting class. After camping for the staff, Ellies earned an offer from Penn State in the July ahead of his senior year of high school. A bit of a late bloomer, Ellies took official visits to Ohio State and USC in addition to Penn State in the fall of 2018. After being selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl in January of 2019, Ellies would commit to the Nittany Lions as part of the bowl weekend's festivities. This continued the well known McDonogh to Penn State pipeline.

2024 Outlook