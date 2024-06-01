Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 91 DT Dvon Ellies
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 91 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 91 defensive tackle Dvon Ellies.
The Recruitment
Ellies was a member of Penn State's 2019 recruiting class. After camping for the staff, Ellies earned an offer from Penn State in the July ahead of his senior year of high school. A bit of a late bloomer, Ellies took official visits to Ohio State and USC in addition to Penn State in the fall of 2018.
After being selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl in January of 2019, Ellies would commit to the Nittany Lions as part of the bowl weekend's festivities. This continued the well known McDonogh to Penn State pipeline.
2024 Outlook
All signs pointed toward Ellies entering the NFL Draft following the 2023 season. However, to the surprise of many he elected to return to Penn State for a sixth season. Something that was a huge boost to the Nittany Lion defensive line room.
Ellies has played in 43 games with 10 starts in his career. This includes having played in all 13 games each of the previous three seasons. Ellies has 59 tackles, a pair of sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his career.
As is often the case with defensive tackles, the impact of Ellies is not often going to be found in the stat sheet. He is a strong run defender and does a good job occupying blockers in the middle of opposing offensive lines.
In addition to what he brings on the field, Ellies is also a key locker room presence for Penn State. It would not be a surprise at all to see Ellies earn a role as a defensive captain this fall.
