Happy Valley Insider originally confirmed the report on The Lions Den Forum back in early May and from the sound of it, Fisher will be out for quite some time.

Penn State Football will be without senior defensive lineman Zuriah Fisher , as he suffered an injury this offseason according to a source.

The former three-star defensive lineman of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania appeared in all 13 games last season and was a key piece to the defensive line room. In those games, he totaled 17 tackles (11 solo), 3.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.

This upcoming season, Fisher was once again expected to be a rotational piece on the defensive line, sharing snaps with Dani Dennis-Sutton at defensive end. With Fisher likely to be out for quite some time, look for guys like Jamial Lyons, Smith Vilbert and others to help carry the load.

Stay tuned for more on Fisher and other Penn State Football news right here on Happy Valley Insider!