 NittanyNation - Penn State Football Defensive Coordinator Hot Board PART II
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-06 16:54:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State Football Defensive Coordinator Hot Board PART II

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

As Penn State continues the search for a new Defensive Coordinator, here is our updated hot board, featuring a list of potential names who could be Brent Pry's successor.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}