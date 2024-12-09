Penn State Football DT TA Cunningham to enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today Penn State Football defensive tackle TA Cunningham entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Cunningham originally committed and signed with Penn State as a Three-Star recruit back in the Class of 2024, where he chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of 56 other offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, NC State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and several others.

Cunningham didn't appear in any games during his lone season as a Nittany Lion.

Stay tuned for more on Cunningham and other Penn State Football Transfer Portal news right here on Happy Valley Insider!