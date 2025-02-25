Penn State Football Edge Rusher Smith Vilbert Enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today, Penn State Football edge rusher Smith Vilbert entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

The former St. Joseph's Regional High School (NJ) prospect was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and the No. 19 overall prospect in New Jersey for the 2021 recruiting class. In the end, he singed with the Nittany Lions over seven other offers from the likes of DBaylor, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and many others.

Vilbert would go on to redshirt the 2019 season while appearing in two games. He would go on to play in 35 total over his five seasons with the program, as he missed the entire 2023 season due injury. In the end, Vilbert would finish his Nittany Lions career with 20 total tackles (10 solo), 8 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his limited action.

The New Jersey native is the second Penn State defensive lineman this offseason to hit the transfer portal joining TA Cunningham. Notably, the Nittany Lions did bring in former four-star edge rusher Enai White, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

As for Vilbert? He will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Vilbert and other Penn State Football Transfer Portal news right here on Happy Valley Insider!