Penn State Football is right around the corner as Fall camp is expected to start up early next month and there will be plenty of storylines will be abound in each position group, and here at Happy Valley Insider we are taking a quick look at each of them. First up is the Quarterbacks.

PERSONNEL....

Scholarship Count: 3 Personnel: Drew Allar (So., 6-5, 243), Beau Pribula (R-Fr., 6-2, 206), Jaxon Smolik (Fr., 6-1, 205) Walk-Ons: None. Note: Heights/weights have not yet been updated on Penn State's official roster

FALL CAMP OUTLOOK....

Everyone knows this Drew Allar's job and everyone knows he can sling the ball in practice and heck he's even done pretty well in his limited game action last year, but can he take that next step and be the quarterback that every rankings service has projected him to be. Only time will tell. The good news is that Allar is being pushed everyday in practice by Beau Pribula, who might arguably be the hardest worker on the team. Pribula can also sling the rock and has that dual threat playmaking type of ability, plus he has a little swagger to his game. Competition brings out the best in all of us and with Pribula pushing Allar, we could be in for a very big season for Penn State.

ONE THING WE WILL BE WATCHING....

We've already seen a lot of what Allar can do both on game-day and during practice last year, but he was the backup all year long. I'm eager to see how he handles being the guy this year as it's a much different role than last year. I'm also eager to see how he has matured over the past year, last season he was just a young, promising freshmen who had to sit back and learn behind a veteran in Sean Clifford. Curious to see if he picked up any pointers from Clifford on leading a team.

PRE-CAMP TWO-DEEP PROJECTION