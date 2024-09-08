Penn State Football Freshman Attendance Report -- Week Two
Along with tracking snap counts and PFF grades, we here at Happy Valley Insider are also keep tracking of which Penn State Football freshmen see the field and how many games left they have until they burn their redshirt.
Check out the full list below!
Saturday's matchup against Bowling Green was one that was certainly closer than anyone could've imagined and instead of getting a handful of young players potential snaps late, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a dog fight till the very end.
Wit that, the Nittany Lions only saw four freshmen play again this weekend in offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, tight end Luke Reynolds, safety Dejuan Lane and cornerback Jon Mitchell. For Cousins, Reynolds, and Lane it was their second game played this season. For Mitchell, it was his collegiate debut.
|PLAYER
|GAMES PLAYED
|
TE Luke Reynolds
|
2
|
OL Cooper Cousins
|
2
|
CB Jon Mitchell
|
1
|
S DeJuan Lane
|
2
Notably, Cousins and Lane were both green lit by the Nittany Lions staff prior to the start of the season to play in more than four games and burn their respective redshirts. Tight end Luke Reynolds was not green lit but with backup tight end Andrew Rapplyea seen on crutches on Saturday, the Nittany Lions coaching staff could have their hands forced in burning Reynolds' redshirt this fall.
