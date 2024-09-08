Along with tracking snap counts and PFF grades, we here at Happy Valley Insider are also keep tracking of which Penn State Football freshmen see the field and how many games left they have until they burn their redshirt. Check out the full list below!

Saturday's matchup against Bowling Green was one that was certainly closer than anyone could've imagined and instead of getting a handful of young players potential snaps late, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a dog fight till the very end. Wit that, the Nittany Lions only saw four freshmen play again this weekend in offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, tight end Luke Reynolds, safety Dejuan Lane and cornerback Jon Mitchell. For Cousins, Reynolds, and Lane it was their second game played this season. For Mitchell, it was his collegiate debut.

FRESHMAN ATTENDANCE REPORT PLAYER GAMES PLAYED TE Luke Reynolds 2 OL Cooper Cousins 2 CB Jon Mitchell 1 S DeJuan Lane 2