Penn State Football head coach James Franklin on Wednesday evening confirmed that 2022 signee Cristian Driver will be making the move to the offensive side of the ball in 2023.

The son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, Cristian began his Penn State career in the secondary as part of the safety room.

"We felt like during the recruiting process, the best spot for him was defensive back. Our plan was specifically safety," Franklin said about the original plans for the Texas native. "But as the years gone, he's felt more comfortable at wide receiver. So came in and met with Taylor (Stubblefield), came in and met with Terry (Smith), and came in and met with me. Based on depth and some injuries, we kind of said okay, towards the end of this year, we'll split time with ya. Get some work and get started at wideout but we still need you to know what's going on defensively. So he's kind of splitting time during the week but the plan is going forward that he'll be at wide receiver," he added.