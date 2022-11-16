Penn State Football HC James Franklin confirms Cristian Driver's move to WR
Penn State Football head coach James Franklin on Wednesday evening confirmed that 2022 signee Cristian Driver will be making the move to the offensive side of the ball in 2023.
The son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, Cristian began his Penn State career in the secondary as part of the safety room.
"We felt like during the recruiting process, the best spot for him was defensive back. Our plan was specifically safety," Franklin said about the original plans for the Texas native. "But as the years gone, he's felt more comfortable at wide receiver. So came in and met with Taylor (Stubblefield), came in and met with Terry (Smith), and came in and met with me. Based on depth and some injuries, we kind of said okay, towards the end of this year, we'll split time with ya. Get some work and get started at wideout but we still need you to know what's going on defensively. So he's kind of splitting time during the week but the plan is going forward that he'll be at wide receiver," he added.
A four-star athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Driver was ranked as the 11th-best athlete in the nation. During his true freshman season, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound Driver has appeared in one game.
Driver was joined by safety Cam Miller at cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class but now will join the likes of Omari Evans, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson, and Kaden Saunders at wide receiver.
The Nittany Lions in the 2023 recruiting cycle have stocked up at the defensive back position with six commitments in the position group. They have also become the FutureCast favorites to land four-star DB Daniel Harris who recently decommitted from Georgia. At wide receiver, they hold a pair of commitments in New Jersey standout Ejani Shakir and Virginia product Carmelo Taylor.
