Penn State Football headed to Outback Bowl versus Arkansas

The Nittany Lions will play the Razorbacks in this year's Outback Bowl, who tied for the fifth ranked SEC team this season, in the Outback Bowl on January 1st Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m in Tampa, Florida. The game will also be televised on ABC.

Penn State is bound for the Outback Bowl to take on the University of Arkansas per a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. This appearance marks the fifth time the program has participated in this annual event, most recently take on the Florida Gators back in 2011.

In terms of all-time matchups, this will be the first ever matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Razorbacks.

Penn State finished the season with a record of 7-5, with victories against the likes of No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 22 Auburn, Ball State, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Villanova. That record was good enough to finish fourth in the Big Ten East Division.

Now on the flip side, Arkansas enters this game after finishing the 2021 season with a record of 8-4, featuring victories over the likes of No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 15 Texas, No. 17 Mississippi State and a few others.

Along with Penn State, the Big Ten conference as a whole will feature nine total programs in bowl games this season. You can see the full bowl schedule below

CAPITAL ONE BOWL: #2 Michigan vs. #3 Georgia

ROSE BOWL: Ohio State vs. Utah

CHICK-FIL-A BOWL: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

**The rest of the 2021 Big Ten bowl lineup is still to be determined**