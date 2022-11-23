We are getting down to the stretch of big games that can decide the playoffs in the NFL. There's a lot of teams around the league with your favorite Penn State Nittany Lion football players who are making a difference. Let's take a look at who represented, and made big plays in Week 11.

Micah Parsons - LB - Dallas Cowboys: Micah is already one of the leagues best defenders, and should be the front runner for Defensive Player of the Year, as well as MVP. Parsons has had small injuries throughout the season, but always pulls through to make impactful plays. On Sunday, it was no different in a Cowboys dominate win against the Minnesota Vikings 40-3. Parsons finished the game with 9 pressures, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and a 31% pressure percentage against Kirk Cousins. The Cowboys offensive line had no answers for Micah Parsons.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TVFJJUCBTQUNLISEg8J+mgfCfpoHwn6aBIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljYWhoUGFyc29uczExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBNaWNhaGhQYXJzb25zMTE8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+KHZpYSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbGxhc2Nvd2JveXM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRhbGxhc2Nvd2JveXM8L2E+KTxicj4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2k2RTF0blVrVEUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9p NkUxdG5Va1RFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBTcG9ydHM6IE5GTCAoQE5G TG9uRk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTG9uRk9Y L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0NDQzODA1MTU1MjYyNDY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Jaquan Brisker - Safety - Bears: Brisker has been the best rookie safety in the NFL, and it isn't even close. The former Penn State leader looks like a vet already that surges his team with energy. The Bears may have lost a close one to the Falcons, but Brisker laid it all on the line to help the team. Brisker finished Sunday with only one reception allowed for 2 yards in 23 coverage snaps. He led the team in tackles with 11, and a tackle for loss, and a foreced fumble. The future of the Bears' secondary looks bright with Brisker growing into a leader and foundation piece.

Arnold Ebiketie - OLB - Atlanta Falcons: Ebiketie's Falcons got the win over the Bears, and Ebiketie has been putting together an impressive rookie season on a Falcons team that needed pass rushing help bad. The Falcons still have a chance at the playoffs with their defense playing well. Ebiketie put together 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack on Justin Fields on Sunday.

Kevin Givens - DT - San Francisco 49ers: Kevin is in his 4th season with the 49ers who are loaded on defense, and he had one of the best sacks on the week with a big hit on Colt McCoy on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZXZpbiBHaXZlbnMgZ290IHRoZXJlIHF1aWNrIPCfmK8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xPR3d3b1RNUFQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M T0d3d29UTVBUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDQ5ZXJzIG9uIE5CQ1MgKEBOQkNT NDllcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkJDUzQ5ZXJz L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0ODk2OTcxNzkzMzcxMTM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Allen Robinson II - WR - LA Rams: The Rams have been the most dissapointing team this season with a record of 3-7 after going all in to win the Super Bowl last year. It took a while for Robinson to get going on this offense targeter heavily by Cooper Krupp, but Robinson has been finding the end zone, and did again on Sunday in a close loss to the Saints. Expected more targets for Robinson with Kupp out for a while.