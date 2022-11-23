Penn State Football in the NFL Week 11
We are getting down to the stretch of big games that can decide the playoffs in the NFL. There's a lot of teams around the league with your favorite Penn State Nittany Lion football players who are making a difference. Let's take a look at who represented, and made big plays in Week 11.
Micah Parsons - LB - Dallas Cowboys: Micah is already one of the leagues best defenders, and should be the front runner for Defensive Player of the Year, as well as MVP. Parsons has had small injuries throughout the season, but always pulls through to make impactful plays. On Sunday, it was no different in a Cowboys dominate win against the Minnesota Vikings 40-3. Parsons finished the game with 9 pressures, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and a 31% pressure percentage against Kirk Cousins. The Cowboys offensive line had no answers for Micah Parsons.
Jaquan Brisker - Safety - Bears: Brisker has been the best rookie safety in the NFL, and it isn't even close. The former Penn State leader looks like a vet already that surges his team with energy. The Bears may have lost a close one to the Falcons, but Brisker laid it all on the line to help the team. Brisker finished Sunday with only one reception allowed for 2 yards in 23 coverage snaps. He led the team in tackles with 11, and a tackle for loss, and a foreced fumble. The future of the Bears' secondary looks bright with Brisker growing into a leader and foundation piece.
Arnold Ebiketie - OLB - Atlanta Falcons: Ebiketie's Falcons got the win over the Bears, and Ebiketie has been putting together an impressive rookie season on a Falcons team that needed pass rushing help bad. The Falcons still have a chance at the playoffs with their defense playing well. Ebiketie put together 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack on Justin Fields on Sunday.
Kevin Givens - DT - San Francisco 49ers: Kevin is in his 4th season with the 49ers who are loaded on defense, and he had one of the best sacks on the week with a big hit on Colt McCoy on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.
Allen Robinson II - WR - LA Rams: The Rams have been the most dissapointing team this season with a record of 3-7 after going all in to win the Super Bowl last year. It took a while for Robinson to get going on this offense targeter heavily by Cooper Krupp, but Robinson has been finding the end zone, and did again on Sunday in a close loss to the Saints. Expected more targets for Robinson with Kupp out for a while.