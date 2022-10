Week six of the NFL season has wrapped up, and it's time to take a look at how your favorite former Nittany Lions are performing this season.

Jaquan Brisker - Safety - Chicago Bears: Brisker got the week started on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. In. very defensive showing by both teams, Brisker finished with 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 QB hit. Brisker has been one of the most reliable safties in the league in just his first season, and tied for first on the team in sacks with 2.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXF1YW4gQnJpc2tlciBnZXRzIGhpcyBzZWNvbmQgY2FyZWVyIE5G TCBzYWNrIPCfkYAgKHZpYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NoaWNhZ29CZWFycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hpY2Fnb0Jl YXJzPC9hPikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1oxZGdxa2JKUXoiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aMWRncWtiSlF6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCBS b29raWUgV2F0Y2ggKEBORkxSb29raWVXYXR4aCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxSb29raWVXYXR4aC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MDczMzgx MzIzMTAwOTc5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Arnold Ebiketie - EDGE - Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons shocked the 49ers on Sunday, and mostly because of the pass rush provided by the Falcons line. Ebiketie had his first breakout game as a rookie, and lead all EDGE Rookies in many categories. Expect a lot more from Arnold moving forward, as the Falcons are hitting a stride on defense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcm5vbGQgRWJpa2V0aWXigJlzIHJhbmtzIGFtb25nIHJvb2tpZSBF ZGdlIFJ1c2hlcnMgZnJvbSBXZWVrIDY6PGJyPjxicj7wn5S0IDUgUUIgUHJl c3N1cmVzICgxc3QpPGJyPvCflLQgODEuMiBPdmVyYWxsIEdyYWRlICgxc3Qp PGJyPvCflLQgMjYlIFBhc3MgUnVzaCBXaW4gUmF0ZSAoMXN0KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTFExYVVXUUFmUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xR MWFVV1FBZlM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIENvbGxlZ2UgKEBQRkZfQ29s bGVnZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfQ29sbGVn ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MjUyMzY3MzQ2NTk4NzA3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Allen Robinson II - WR - LA Rams: It's been a LONG time coming as we expected big things by Robinson on this Rams offense. Allen Robinson caught 5 pass on 6 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. He won't get the target numbers like Kupp, but he's making the most of the passes coming his way! Pressing Robinson in the Red Zone might not be the best decison, as he high points the pass for a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoQUxMRU4gUk9CSU5TT04gSEFTIEZPVU5EIFRIRSBFTkRaT05F 8J+aqDxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lkelFDYUFiU3ciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JZHpRQ2FBYlN3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBG YW50YXN5IEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUEZGX0ZhbnRhc3kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0ZhbnRhc3kvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE3NTI3MzY1 NzU0MTQyNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNiwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Chris Godwin - WR - Tampa Bay Bucs: One of the most surprising games on the weekend had to be Bucs going down to the Steelers. Godwin did his part on offense as he looks to be back at 100%. Brady looked to Godwin often, and finished with 6 catches for 95 yards, and a 15.8 yards average. Godwin also recovered a fumble after Brady was strip sacked in the first half.

Miles Sanders - RB - Philadelphia Eagles: Stop me if you've heard me say this before, but the Eagles are ROLLING as the last undefeated team, and Miles Sanders is leading the potent rushing attack by the Eagles. On Sunday, Miles Sanders finished with 71 rushing yards on 18 carries, and a touchdown. Sanders is currently 4th in the league in rushing yards with 485 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWxlcyBTYW5kZXJzIGFuZCB0aGUgRWFnbGVzIHN0cmlrZSBmaXJz dC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZseUVh Z2xlc0ZseT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Zs eUVhZ2xlc0ZseTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FJdUxYbWRy OTMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hSXVMWG1kcjkzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IHVTVEFESVVNIChAdVNUQURJVU0pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdVNUQURJVU0vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE4MTI3NjkxNDk4MTI3Mzc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Saquon Barkley - RB - New York Giants: Speaking of NFC East teams on a roll, the Giants have been the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season. Saquon Barkley is back to his old self, and shows no sign of slowing down. The Giants broke the hearts of Ravens' fans on Sunday in a comeback win, and Barkley finished with 22 carries for 83 yards, and the game-winning touchdown with 1:43 left in the game as he FLEW into the endzone. BArkley also had the highest IQ play on the weekend as he slide short of the endzone to help time expire instead of scoring. (Sorry if he's on your fantasy team)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TQVFVT04gQkFSS0xFWSBHT0VTIEZVTEwgU1VQRVJNQU4gRk9SIFRI RSBMRUFEISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FHQ0REZjEyTXUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xR0NERGYxMk11PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyaWFu IFkgKEBieXlzcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Ynl5c3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxNzM1OTE5NDg0MTQxNTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Mike Gesicki - TE - Miami Dolphins: The top performer of the weekend had to be Mike Gesicki who had 6 catches for 69 yards, and 2 touchdowns on the weekend as the Dolphins are dying to get Tua back at QB. Sadly, Gesicki in the endzone means more Gesicki Griddy attempts. Don't be surprised in Gesicki is hitting the Griddy to another team before the NFL's Trade Deadline on November 1st.