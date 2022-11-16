Week 10 in the NFL was one to remember with crazy endings, and upsets. Let's take a look at how your favorite former Penn State Nittany Lions impacted their teams performance this weekend.
Saquon Barkley - RB - New York Giants: No surprise to see Saquon on the list. The Giants beat the Texans on Sunday 24-16, and the team rode on the back of RB Saquon Barkley. Barkley finished with 35 carries for 152 yards, and a touchdown. The succes of the Giants being 7-2 this season has come in big part to Saquon going back to his highlight reel self. After Sunday, Barkley has reclaimed the lead as the top rusher in the NFL with 931 yards on the ground.
Jaquan Brisker - S - Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker was one of my favorite prospect in the Draft, and everything I saw on tape is showing up on game day. Sunday, the Bears lost to division rivals the Detroit Lions, but Brisker was 2nd on the team with 7 tackles, 5 being solo. This year Brisker has been the best rookie safety in the league, and one of the top rookie defenders in the league period. The Bears have a piece on defense to build around for the future.
Chris Godwin - WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs headed overseas to Munich, Germany for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks that had a HUGE turnout. All eyes were on Chris Godwin and the Bucs offense that lead the Bucs to a 21-16 win. Chris Godwin was the leading receiver with 6 catches for 71 yards and 1 touchdown. Godwin also lead the team in targets with 8, and has Tom Brady looking his way often. It's good to see Godwin coming back from his injury last year.