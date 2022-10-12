Another week in the NFL was well represented by your favorite former Nittany Lion football players. Let's take a look at who showed out this weekend to help their teams out!

Micah Parsons - LB - Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parson has quickly become arguably the best defensive player in the National Football League, which pains me as a Washington Commanders fan. Not many college players have the immediate impact Parsons has, and has lived up to the "generational" label. Micah is currently the ONLY defensive player in the NFL who is in the top 3 in sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits. On Sunday in the win against the Rams, Micah finished with six pressures, three hurries, two sacks, and one QB hit all while dealing with a groin injury. Parsons finished with a 91.4 pass-rushing grade, and a 27.6% win rate per PFF.

Saquon Barkley - RB - New York Giants: Different country, same Saquon Barkley bruv. The Giants have been the most surprising team in the NFL with a 4-1 start after beating the Green Bay Packers in London Sunday morning. The offense has been a surprisingly well-oiled machine through Saquon who is 2nd the entire NFL in rushing yards with 533, which is only behind Nick Chubb who has 593 yards rushing. Barkley however leads the NFL in total scrimmage yards after adding in his receiving threat with 676 total yards. Not many running backs in the NFL can run the wildcat formation like Saquon has this season. Barkley seemed to be dealing with a shoulder injury, but came back in the game and took the game over for the Giants to score what would be the game-winning touchdown. Coach Daboll hasn't given an update on Barkley's injury, si it's something to keep an eye on.

Yetur Gross-Matos - DE - Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have been BAD the last few years, but Gross-Matos has shown a lot of physical traits and performed well in the loss to the 49ers. Yetur blocked a field goal by the 49ers, and recovered a fumble in the 1st round. With the Panthers clearing house, Yetur Gross-Matos may be on the move to another team who can use him better than the Panthers have.

Miles Sanders - RB - Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, and on Sunday Miles Sanders rushed for 58 yards on 15 carries, while his QB punched in two touchdowns at the goal line. Sanders was the most excited coming off the field on Sunday after the win against the Cardinals and is a vital piece of the Eagles' offense. Sanders is still 4th in the league in rushing yards with 414 yards. Sanders is also winning off the field, making a difference in the community of Philadelphia.

Jordan Stout - P - Baltimore Ravens: Stout isn't JUST a punter, but also the holder for the best kicker of all-time in Justin Tucker. After the game-winning FG by Tucker, he credited Stout in a cool way saying Stout had his "first career game-winning hold". Stout also dropped two bombs in the 20 on his two punts in the game.

Chris Godwin - WR - Tamp Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin seems to finally be healthy, and Brady has been dying for it. Godwin caught all 6 of his targets on Sunday against the Falcons for 61 yards, and a 10.2 avg. The Bucs' offense seems to be clicking again with everyone back. Look for Godwin's stock to continue to rise with his return to the lineup.

KJ Hamler - WR - Denver Broncos: KJ Hamler won the award for most frustrated WR of the week after QB Russell Wilson missed him wide open in the endzone for what would have been the game-winning touchdown. The Broncos' offense which had all the preseason hype, is struggling big time. Hopefully, Russ can start to cook and find Hamler more moving forward.