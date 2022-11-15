The College Football Playoff committee released their latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night and the Penn State Nittany Lions have inched closer to the top 10. The Nittany Lions entered the evening at No. 14 in the rankings and jumped to No.11 in the process, meaning if the Nittany Lions can win out their two remaining games, they should enter the top 10 and have a very strong shot at making a New Years Six bowl game. The Nittany Lions made the three-spot jump after a 30-0 win over the Maryland Terrapins this past weekend, a game that was headlined by the Nittany Lions' dominating defensive effort, only allowing 136 total yards to the Maryland offense.

Both Ohio State and Michigan remain inside the top four in the latest rankings, coming in at No.2 and No.3 respectively. Georgia remains the No.1 team in the country while TCU holds strong at No.4. Each of the top four teams in the rankings are currently unbeaten. Rounding out the top 10 in the rankings is Tennessee (No. 5), LSU (No. 6), Tennessee (No. 7), Alabama (No. 8), Clemson (No. 9), and Utah (No. 10). Just behind the Nittany Lions is Oregon (No. 12), UNC (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 14), and Kansas State (No. 15). The full College Football Playoff rankings are as follows;