Penn State Football Jumps to No. 5 in Rivals Rankings

Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class is now ranked inside the top five of the Rivals team recruiting rankings after their latest commitment from four-star wide receiver Davion Brown .

The Nittany Lions, after picking up their 17th commitment of the recruiting class, are now ranked No.5 in the rankings, moving up two spots from No. 7. Penn State's class also ranks third in the Big Ten behind USC (No.1) and Ohio State (No. 3).

Penn State's class currently does not feature any five-star prospects but does hold commitments from seven four-star prospects as well as 10 three-star prospects.

James Franklin and his staff have now picked up eight commitments since April 12 and nine in less than two months.