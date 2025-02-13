Published Feb 13, 2025
Penn State Football K Sander Sahaydak No Longer With Program
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Football kicker Sander Sahaydak has been removed from the program's online roster and is no longer with the team per a source.

The former Liberty High School (PA) prospect was ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit in the 2021 class where he only earned two others offer from Army and Rutgers before making the decision to sign with Penn State as the No. 3 overall kicker in the country.

Over the past two seasons started the year as the team's top placekicker, but after some early season struggles in both 2023 and 2024, he lost the job both times. In the end, he spent three seasons with the program and finished 3-for-9 on field goals and 25-of-25 on PATs.

PSU PLAYERS ENTERING / ENTERED THE PORTAL
POSITIONNAMEYEARS LEFTNEW PROGRAM

QB

Beau Pribula

2

Missouri

WR

Jason Estrella

1

TBD

WR

Feyisayo Oluleye

1

TBD

WR

Harrison Wallace III

1

Ole Miss

WR

Omari Evans

1

Washington

WR

Tyler Johnson

2

East Carolina

WR

Mehki Flowers

2

TBD

TE

Jerry Cross

2

Memphis

DT

T.A. Cunningham

4

TBD

CB

Cam Miller

1

Rutgers

S

Tyrece Mills

1

UConn

--------------------------------------------------------------

