Penn State Football K Sander Sahaydak No Longer With Program

Penn State Football kicker Sander Sahaydak has been removed from the program's online roster and is no longer with the team per a source.

The former Liberty High School (PA) prospect was ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit in the 2021 class where he only earned two others offer from Army and Rutgers before making the decision to sign with Penn State as the No. 3 overall kicker in the country.

Over the past two seasons started the year as the team's top placekicker, but after some early season struggles in both 2023 and 2024, he lost the job both times. In the end, he spent three seasons with the program and finished 3-for-9 on field goals and 25-of-25 on PATs.