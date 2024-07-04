Penn State football has added another recruit to the 2025 recruiting class today, as Nittany Lions legacy recruit Lavar Arrington II has announced his commitment via social media today. Arrington II is ranked as a 5.7 three-star recruit and becomes the 21st commit of the Nittany Lions in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Advertisement

As mentioned above, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound athlete is a legacy recruit for Penn State as his father Lavar Arrington Sr. is widely considered one of the top players to ever play for the Nittany Lions and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Going back to Arrington II, this past season as a junior he had a pretty good year where he finished with 65 total tackles, 12 sacks, nine quarterback hurries and one interception. In the end, Arrington chose the Nittany Lions over 15 other offers from programs such as Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon State, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah,Washington, and several others. The 6-foot-3 linebacker/defensive end is the second California commitment for Penn State in the 2025 recruiting cycle joining four-star, top-60 prospect Dayrus Dixson. The Nittany Lions also recently received a commitment from four-star, top-125 quarterback Troy Huhn, a member of the program's 2026 recruiting class.