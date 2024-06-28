Penn State football has added another blue-chip recruit from the DMV today, as they added a commitment from McDonogh High School (MD) wide receiver Jeff Exinor.

Exinor, a 5.7 three-star recruit, becomes the 20th commit of the Nittany Lions in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the second wide receiver joining Lyrick Samuel from New York.

His commitment also continues what has been a phenomenal month of June for the Nittany Lions landing nine commitments, all since June 15. Over the last week alone, the Nittany Lions have landed six commitments.