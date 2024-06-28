Advertisement
Penn State Football lands 2025 Maryland wide receiver Jeff Exinor

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State football has added another blue-chip recruit from the DMV today, as they added a commitment from McDonogh High School (MD) wide receiver Jeff Exinor.

Exinor, a 5.7 three-star recruit, becomes the 20th commit of the Nittany Lions in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the second wide receiver joining Lyrick Samuel from New York.

His commitment also continues what has been a phenomenal month of June for the Nittany Lions landing nine commitments, all since June 15. Over the last week alone, the Nittany Lions have landed six commitments.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Exinor primarily chose the Nittany Lions over Maryland but also held offers from Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. In his recruitment, he took official visits to Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Syracuse.

This past season as a junior, the Maryland native finished with 76 receptions for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also plays basketball for his high school, where he averaged 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Penn State 2025 Recruiting Class
POS. NAME ST STARS RTG DATE

RB

Kiandrea Barker

FL

5.8

4/16/23

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

5.8

9/25/23

TE

Brady O'Hara

PA

5.7

9/26/23

QB

Bekkem Kritza

CO

5.8

11/14/23

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

5.6

12/21/23

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

5.8

1/24/24

LB

Alex Tatsch

PA

5.8

2/4/24

LB

Dayshaun Burnett

PA

5.8

2/7/24

OL

Michael Troutman

NJ

5.5

2/11/24

WR

Lyrick Samuel

NY

5.5

2/16/24

TE

Matt Henderson

VA

5.8

5/8/24

CB

Daryus Dixson

CA

5.9

6/10/24

CB

Jahmir Joseph

PA

5.7

6/17/24

S

Antonio Branch Jr

FL

5.7

6/19/24

RB

Jabree Coleman

PA

5.9

6/22/24

DE

Cortez Harris

MD

5.7

6/23/24

WR

Braswell Thomas

NJ

5.8

6/23/24

DE

Max Granville

TX

5.8

6/24/24

DE

Jayden Woods

KS

5.8

6/26/24

WR

Jeff Exinor

MD

5.7

6/28/24

--------------------------------------------------------------

