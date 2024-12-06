Penn State Football lands 2026 Indiana WR Jerquaden Guilford

Penn State Football's strong start to their 2026 recruiting class continued on Saturday with the addition of Jerquaden Guilford from Northrop High School out in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He becomes the Nittany Lions eighth class of 2026 commit, joining Jahsiear Rogers and Lavar Keys as the other wide receivers in the class.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Guilford finished his junior season with 35 receptions for 556 yards and 3 touchdowns. The three-star Indiana native chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee, among others.
Guilford was on campus to watch Penn State's regular season finale against Maryland last Saturday. This was his second visit to Penn State this year, as he was also on campus for the Lasch Bash in July.
While camping for the Penn State staff over the summer, Guilford was clocked at a 4.51 second 40-yard dash.
Adding Guilford continues a strong start to Penn State's wide receiver class for the 2026 cycle. Keys brings elite speed to the table, and Rogers could be one of the top wide receivers in the class. Guilford is also a player who should continue to climb in the rankings.
"Guilford (6-foot-2, 170-pounds) is a long strides at receiver that covers a lot of ground quickly. That allows to him to be a weapon in the downfield passing game. As his route running develops, he’s got a chance to be a true number 1 receiver for Penn State. His size and speed combination will fit in well with Penn State’s varied offensive attack." -- Greg Smith, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst
