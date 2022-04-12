Penn State Football lands Maryland transfer Edge Demeioun Robinson

Penn State Football has landed another transfer portal prospect today as former four-star Maryland edge rusher Demeioun "Chop" Robinson took to social media today to announce that he will be joining the Nittany Lions program. Robinson currently ranks as the No. 8 overall available transfer per The Athletic.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound linebacker / defensive end is a former class of 2021 outside linebacker recruit who is originally from Quince Orchard High School down in Maryland, where he would go on to 34 total scholarship offers. In the end Robinson chose the Terrapins and would go on to spend one season with the program appearing in all 13 games (1 start), where he finished with 19 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He also earned ESPN Midseason True Freshman All-American honors as well.

PFF GRADES FROM 2021 SEASON GAME(S) PLAYED OVR DEF GRADE RUSH DEF TACKLING PASS RUSH 13 63.8 66.8 63.8 69.4