Penn State Football lands Maryland transfer Edge Demeioun Robinson
Penn State Football has landed another transfer portal prospect today as former four-star Maryland edge rusher Demeioun "Chop" Robinson took to social media today to announce that he will be joining the Nittany Lions program.
Robinson currently ranks as the No. 8 overall available transfer per The Athletic.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound linebacker / defensive end is a former class of 2021 outside linebacker recruit who is originally from Quince Orchard High School down in Maryland, where he would go on to 34 total scholarship offers.
In the end Robinson chose the Terrapins and would go on to spend one season with the program appearing in all 13 games (1 start), where he finished with 19 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He also earned ESPN Midseason True Freshman All-American honors as well.
|GAME(S) PLAYED
|OVR DEF GRADE
|RUSH DEF
|TACKLING
|PASS RUSH
|
13
|
63.8
|
66.8
|
63.8
|
69.4
Adding Robinson to the fold should give a huge to the Nittany Lions defensive line room, as the team desperately needs some more help, as they lost two of their top lineman to graduation this offseason in Arnold Ebiketie (9.5 sacks in 2021) and Jesse Luketa (8.5 TFLs in 2021) to graduation. As of now both are expected to be drafted in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.
Robinson will be deemed immediately eligible and look for him to come in and immediately pushing for playing time, if not winning the starting edge job heading into 2021 as he has a ton of a potential.
Stay tuned as Nittany Nation will have a full film breakdown on him shortly.
