 Penn State Football lands nine in final Rivals250 rankings for 2022 class
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-25 11:16:22 -0600') }}

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Following Tuesday's release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2022, Penn State Football finishes with nine recruits in the top 250 rankings.

Now some of those recruits saw a bump in their overall rankings, while others took a bit of fall. With that being said let's take a look who ended up where.

WeAre22 COMMITMENTS IN THE RIVALS 250
POSITION / PLAYER FINAL RANKING STARS

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

7

RB Nicholas Singleton

42

QB Drew Allar

69

WR Kaden Saunders

72

OL Drew Shelton

146

ATH Mehki Flowers

149

RB Kaytron Allen

166

DE Ken Talley

207

LB Abdul Carter

229

In the meantime stay tuned as Rivals will have new position and state rankings later on this week.

{{ article.author_name }}