Penn State Football lands nine in final Rivals250 rankings for 2022 class
Following Tuesday's release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2022, Penn State Football finishes with nine recruits in the top 250 rankings.
Now some of those recruits saw a bump in their overall rankings, while others took a bit of fall. With that being said let's take a look who ended up where.
WeAre22 COMMITMENTS IN THE RIVALS 250
|POSITION / PLAYER
|FINAL RANKING
|STARS
|
7
|
42
|
QB Drew Allar
|
69
|
72
|
OL Drew Shelton
|
146
|
ATH Mehki Flowers
|
149
|
166
|
DE Ken Talley
|
207
|
LB Abdul Carter
|
229
In the meantime stay tuned as Rivals will have new position and state rankings later on this week.
