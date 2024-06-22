Less than two days after losing a commitment from a four-star running back, Penn State has added another tailback to their 2025 recruiting class as four-star running back Jabree Coleman announced his decision following an official visit to campus. Coleman is ranked as the No. 125 overall nationally, the fourth best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, and the No. 9 running back in the country.



The 6-foot-1, 201-pounds tailback plays for the Imhotep Charter School in Philadelphia, one of the top talent producing programs in the Keystone State. Coleman is the fourth prospect from Imhotep Charter to commit to the program since the beginning of the 2022 recruiting cycle joining LB Keon Wylie, CB Kenny Woseley, and WR Tyseer Denmark.



However the Nittany Lions always had trouble building a pipeline there at least until recently, as they've now landed four prospects from the school since the 2022 recruiting cycle.