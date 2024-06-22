Penn State Football lands No. 125 overall recruit in RB Jabree Coleman
Less than two days after losing a commitment from a four-star running back, Penn State has added another tailback to their 2025 recruiting class as four-star running back Jabree Coleman announced his decision following an official visit to campus. Coleman is ranked as the No. 125 overall nationally, the fourth best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, and the No. 9 running back in the country.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pounds tailback plays for the Imhotep Charter School in Philadelphia, one of the top talent producing programs in the Keystone State. Coleman is the fourth prospect from Imhotep Charter to commit to the program since the beginning of the 2022 recruiting cycle joining LB Keon Wylie, CB Kenny Woseley, and WR Tyseer Denmark.
However the Nittany Lions always had trouble building a pipeline there at least until recently, as they've now landed four prospects from the school since the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Coleman's recruitment has taken some twists and turns, as he was previously committed to Georgia from June 2022 all the way until this past December, before he decommitted as his main recruiter (Fran Brown) left to become the new head coach at Syracuse.
Over the last several months, Coleman explored his options including visits to Penn State and Rutgers in January. This month, Coleman took official visits to North Carolina and Penn State, Michigan State at one point was expected to receive a visit but the four-star running back ultimately cancelled his visit.
In the end, Coleman chose the Nittany Lions over 24 other offers from schools like Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and several others.
As a junior this past season, Coleman lit it up opposing defenses, totaling 208 carries for 1,585 yards and 28 total touchdowns. He also hauled in eight receptions for 208 yards and another two scores. On top of all that, Coleman also was the team’s return man where he returned seven kickoffs for a total 323 yards and had a long of 56 yards.
Coleman joins running back commits Kiandrea Barker and Tiqwai Hayes as the other tailbacks currently committed to the Nittany Lions this recruiting cycle.
|POS.
|NAME
|ST
|STARS
|RTG
|DATE
|
RB
|
FL
|
5.7
|
4/16/23
|
LB
|
NJ
|
5.8
|
9/24/23
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
9/25/23
|
TE
|
PA
|
5.7
|
9/26/23
|
QB
|
CO
|
5.8
|
11/14/23
|
DB
|
PA
|
5.6
|
12/21/23
|
OL
|
CT
|
5.6
|
1/24/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/4/24
|
LB
|
PA
|
5.8
|
2/7/24
|
OL
|
NJ
|
5.6
|
2/11/24
|
WR
|
NY
|
5.6
|
2/16/24
|
TE
|
VA
|
5.8
|
5/8/24
|
CB
|
CA
|
5.9
|
6/10/24
|
CB
|
NJ
|
5.9
|
6/17/24
|
S
|
FL
|
5.7
|
6/19/24
|
RB
|
PA
|
5.9
|
6/22/24
