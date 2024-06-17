Joseph is currently the fourth Penn State commitment ranked inside the Rivals250 joining RB Alvin Henderson, DB Daryus Dixcon, and LB DJ McClary. He is also the ninth four-star prospect to commit to the program in the cycle.

Joseph, who ranks as the No. 138 overall prospect in the nations becomes the 15th commit of the Nittany Lions in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the third cornerback joining Daryus Dixon from California and Xxavier Thomas from Pennsylvania.

Penn State Football has added another nationally ranked recruit today, as they added a commitment from St. Joseph's Regional High School (NJ) cornerback Jahmir Joseph according to a post via his social media.

This is a big win for Penn State as St. Joseph's Regional High School is arguably the top talent producing program in the state of New Jersey each year. They've also sent several prospects to State College over the years such as Doug Klopacz (2006), Robert Martin (2017), Smith Vilbert (2019) and Amin Vanover (2020).

Joseph is coming off his official visit with Penn State recently on the weekend of June 14th and waited just a day later to verbally commit.

Head coach James Franklin and the coaching staff have been on Joseph for a long time now as they offered him back in August 2022 and he has visited the school several times unofficially since then.

This past season as a junior, the New Jersey native finished with 43 total tackles (30 solo), one tackle for loss, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and two kicks blocked. He also plays basketball for St. Joe's, where he averaged 15 points, 42. rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season.

In the end, Joseph chose the Nittany Lions over 22 offers from other programs, including several other finalists in Notre Dame, South Carolina and Stanford.

With the addition of Joseph, Penn State Football adds a 15th commitment to the class and moves into the top 10 of Rivals' Team Rankings.