Penn State Football lands three in updated Rivals250 rankings
Following Tuesday's release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2023, Penn State Football now has three total recruits in the top 250 rankings.
Now some of those recruits saw a bump in their overall rankings, while others took a bit of fall. With that being said let's take a look who ended up where.
|NEW RANKING
|POSITION / PLAYER
|STAR RANKING
|
No. 40
|
No. 159
|
No. 218
|
DB Lamont Payne
Along with some verbal commitments in the new rankings, there are also a ton of prospects that made the rankings that have been to State College for an unofficial visit already.
Check out the full list below of PSU targets.
|NEW RANKING
|POSITION / PLAYER
|STAR RANKING
|PREVIOUS RANKING
|
No. 6
|
QB Dante Moore
|
12
|
No. 42
|
39
|
No. 44
|
DT Jason Moore
|
40
|
No. 63
|
79
|
No. 64
|
58
|
No. 88
|
RB Treyaun Webb
|
81
|
No. 93
|
85
|
No. 107
|
99
|
No. 132
|
OLB Dee Crayton
|
130
|
No. 135
|
126
|
No. 143
|
DT John Walker
|
131
|
No. 146
|
OLB Ta'Mere Robinson
|
133
|
No. 155
|
143
|
No. 174
|
WDE Desmond Umeozulu
|
188
|
No. 185
|
172
|
No. 210
|
OLB Tony Rojas
|
NR
|
No. 212
|
WDE James Heard
|
203
|
No. 215
|
ILB Phil Picciotti
|
207
|
No. 228
|
QB JJ Kohl
|
221
|
No. 231
|
223
