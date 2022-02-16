 Penn State Football lands three in updated Rivals250 rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 08:08:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State Football lands three in updated Rivals250 rankings

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Following Tuesday's release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2023, Penn State Football now has three total recruits in the top 250 rankings.

Now some of those recruits saw a bump in their overall rankings, while others took a bit of fall. With that being said let's take a look who ended up where.

WEARE23 COMMITMENTS IN THE RIVALS 250
NEW RANKING POSITION / PLAYER STAR RANKING

No. 40

OG Alex Birchmeier

No. 159

OT Jven Williams

No. 218

DB Lamont Payne

Along with some verbal commitments in the new rankings, there are also a ton of prospects that made the rankings that have been to State College for an unofficial visit already.

Check out the full list below of PSU targets.

WEARE23 TARGETS IN THE RIVALS250 RANKINGS
NEW RANKING POSITION / PLAYER STAR RANKING PREVIOUS RANKING

No. 6

QB Dante Moore

12

No. 42

OL Chase Bisontis

39

No. 44

DT Jason Moore

40

No. 63

QB Jaden Rashada

79

No. 64

OL Samson Okunlola

58

No. 88

RB Treyaun Webb

81

No. 93

WR Christian Hamilton

85

No. 107

WR Rodney Gallagher

99

No. 132

OLB Dee Crayton

130

No. 135

QB Dylan Lonergan

126

No. 143

DT John Walker

131

No. 146

OLB Ta'Mere Robinson

133

No. 155

RB Mark Fletcher

143

No. 174

WDE Desmond Umeozulu

188

No. 185

WR Adarius Redmond

172

No. 210

OLB Tony Rojas

NR

No. 212

WDE James Heard

203

No. 215

ILB Phil Picciotti

207

No. 228

QB JJ Kohl

221

No. 231

RB Daylan Smothers

223

{{ article.author_name }}