Penn State Football lands top rated Virginia LB Tony Rojas

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebacker is currently ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Virginia for the 2023 recruiting cycle and chose the Nittany Lions over 21 other scholarship offers from programs such as Clemson, Georgia , Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma Tennessee and many others.

Penn State continues to dominate the state of Virginia in the class of 2023, as they have now landed yet another top 10 ranked prospect in the state, this time it was linebacker Tony Rojas who joined the WeAre23 class.

Prior to his commitment, Rojas broke down his recruitment to just four schools (Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Penn State) and the Nittany Lions did a great job of not just winning over Rojas, but also his mother as well.

"They've always stayed in touch with me and my mom," he said. "They talk a lot about academics and not just football but life after football. Football is going to deflate so they always talk about what happens after football. The coaching from coach Franklin is great. He's a very cool dude and he's just always consistent. We've had a great relationship for a while now. It meant a lot of all of us to get to go up there together this weekend. It's a high up program and, the fact that they wanted to me to bring my family and the people I love most was big. They took very good care of us and you can see we're a high priority for them. Not everybody got to talk to coach Franklin and the coaches were with us the whole time. It just felt different."