Penn State Football lands Troy University Transfer WR Devonte Ross

Ross is listed at 5-foot-11, 161-pounds prospect and hails from Cartersville, Georgia where he played at Cartersville High School before enrolling at Troy.

Penn State Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as Troy transfer wide receiver Devonte Ross has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Ross was ranked a 5.6, three-star cornerback prospect and originally signed with Kentucky, but never made it to Lexington in the class of 2021. However a year later, he would end up signing with Troy.

Ross would go on to spend three seasons at Troy and appear in 39 total games, where he hauled in 129 receptions for 1,618 yards and 14 touchdowns. However most of those stats come from this past season, where he had 76 catches for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning 2024 All-Sun Belt First Team.

On top of being a top receiver, Ross was also known as a top return specialist for the Trojans. He had 24 kick returns for 445 yards and 10 punt returns for 156 yards and one touchdown during his time with the program.

Ross has one years of eligibility remaining to play for the Nittany Lions.