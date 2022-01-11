 Penn State Football makes changes to 2022 schedule
Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
Penn State Football made some serious changes on Tuesday afternoon to their 2022 schedule according to the team’s official website.

The most notable move came as the Nittany Lions changed up a couple of dates, swapped one of their cross division opponents and even moved up their bye week.

Check out the full 2022 schedule below.

2022 Penn State Football Schedule
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

9/03

@Purdue Boilermakers

Lafayette, Indiana

9/10

Ohio Bobcats

State College, Pennsylvania

9/17

@Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama

9/24

Central Michigan Chippewas

State College, Pennsylvania

10/01

Northwestern Wildcats

State College, Pennsylvania

10/08

BYE WEEK

10/15

@Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan

10/22

Minnesota Golden Gophers

State College, Pennsylvania

10/29

Ohio State Buckeyes

State College, Pennsylvania

11/05

@Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana

11/12

Maryland Terrapins

State College, Pennsylvania

11/19

@Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey

11/26

Michigan State Spartans

State College, Pennsylvania

