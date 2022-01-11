Penn State Football makes changes to 2022 schedule
Penn State Football made some serious changes on Tuesday afternoon to their 2022 schedule according to the team’s official website.
The most notable move came as the Nittany Lions changed up a couple of dates, swapped one of their cross division opponents and even moved up their bye week.
Check out the full 2022 schedule below.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
9/03
|
@Purdue Boilermakers
|
Lafayette, Indiana
|
9/10
|
Ohio Bobcats
|
State College, Pennsylvania
|
9/17
|
@Auburn Tigers
|
Auburn, Alabama
|
9/24
|
Central Michigan Chippewas
|
State College, Pennsylvania
|
10/01
|
Northwestern Wildcats
|
State College, Pennsylvania
|
10/08
|
BYE WEEK
|
10/15
|
@Michigan Wolverines
|
Ann Arbor, Michigan
|
10/22
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
State College, Pennsylvania
|
10/29
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
State College, Pennsylvania
|
11/05
|
@Indiana Hoosiers
|
Bloomington, Indiana
|
11/12
|
Maryland Terrapins
|
State College, Pennsylvania
|
11/19
|
@Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|
Piscataway, New Jersey
|
11/26
|
Michigan State Spartans
|
State College, Pennsylvania