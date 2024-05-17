On Friday morning, EA Sports released the first trailer for the upcoming NCAA Football 25 video game and it has several clips featuring Penn State Football including the White Out crowd, the players walk out and the drum major with his signature midfield flip.

Now some of you who don't play video games, might ask why does everyone keep talking about this year's NCAA Football game?

The series back back in 1993 and was released yearly all the way up until July 2013 when the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games. After 10+ years, the game will finally make it's return this upcoming July and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness, it will feature a long list of players including Nittany Lions like Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and several others.

The game will be released on July 19th, 2024 on Xbox, Playstation and PC.