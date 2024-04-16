With less than two weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft, a pair of Nittany Lions remain in contention to be first round draft picks. Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu remains a consensus top-15 draft pick while defensive end Chop Robinson still is looking likely to be a late first round pick as well. Below, we take a look at a trio of updated mock drafts from draft experts around the country and more.

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Pro Football Focus released an updated two-round mock draft on Monday and it featured a pair of Nittany Lions being drafted in the first round. At No. 12 overall, PFF has the New England Patriots who in this scenario traded down with the Denver Broncos, selecting Nittany Lions offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Fashanu continues to be projected as one of the top-15 draft picks for next week's draft. Then at No. 30, the Baltimore Ravens for the second in the last five years selected a Penn State defensive end, this time selecting Chop Robinson at No. 30 overall.

ESPN

ESPN's Mel Fiper and Field Yates ($) sat down recently and did a three-round mock draft. In their three-round mock draft, a trio of Nittany Lions were selected. At No. 14 overall, Field Yates has the New Orleans Saints selecting Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Yates points to the Saints current situation at offensive tackle being hard to ignore and that Fashanu would provide an "ideal combination of need and value." At No. 26, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Field Yates again, are projected to select Nittany Lions' defensive end Chop Robinson. Yates pointed to the Buccaneers need at edge rusher as one of their primary major needs in the draft and while Robinson didn't have a ton of production in 2023, his quickness and motor are "undeniable". At No. 47 overall, Mel Kiper Jr has the Tennessee Titans picking the Nittany Lions' other top defensive end, Adisa Isaac. The Titans were one of the worst teams last season when it came to the pass rush and Isaac is a comparable player to Robinson, Kiper noted.

CBS