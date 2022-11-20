Penn State Football walked out of week 12 with one of the more complete victories of the week in college football but it wasn't enough to see any major movement in this week's Coaches Poll and AP Poll.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10, with the Oregon Ducks jumping them in the process, going from No. 13 to No. 9. The Ducks defeated Utah on Saturday night 20-17 in Eugene.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions stand pat at No. 11, once again, Oregon jumping them in the process going from No. 12 to No. 10.