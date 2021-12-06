 Penn State Football named Team Coconut Shrimp for 2021 Outback Bowl
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-06 10:02:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State Football named Team Coconut Shrimp for 2021 Outback Bowl

Clay Sauertieg • NittanyNation
Beat Writer
@ByCSauertieg
Clay Sauertieg is a 2015 Penn State graduate with a degree in print journalism and a focus in sports journalism who has covered Penn State wrestling since 2013 and football since 2014.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State is headed to the 2022 Outback Bowl which can mean only one thing, a battle for free appetizer supremacy.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Since 2015, the Outback Bowl has given away either a free Bloomin’ Onion or free coconut shrimp on Jan. 2 based on the winner of the previous day’s game. Team Bloomin’ Onion is 4-3 all-time and holds the most recent win with Ole Miss downing Indiana 26-20 a year ago.

This year, Penn State looks to even the series for coconut shrimp. Which is personally upsetting for me as I would much prefer the Bloomin' Onion.

But those are your high stakes. Where do you guys sit in the Bloomin onion-coconut shrimp debate? VOTE HERE.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}