Penn State Football offers 2023 in-state RB London Montgomery
Penn State Football continues to send out new offers in the class of 2023, as they want to build on their already eight man, top five ranked recruiting class.
The program’s newest offer was sent out to one of the more local kids as Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery who is currently listed at 5-foot-10, 185-pounds.
Not too long after announcing the offer on Twitter, Montgomery spoke with our staff here at Nittany Nation to break down how it happened.
