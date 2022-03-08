 NittanyNation - Penn State Football offers 2023 in-state RB London Montgomery
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-08 07:15:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State Football offers 2023 in-state RB London Montgomery

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football continues to send out new offers in the class of 2023, as they want to build on their already eight man, top five ranked recruiting class.

The program’s newest offer was sent out to one of the more local kids as Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery who is currently listed at 5-foot-10, 185-pounds.

Not too long after announcing the offer on Twitter, Montgomery spoke with our staff here at Nittany Nation to break down how it happened.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}