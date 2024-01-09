Penn State Football offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore has entered the Transfers Portal according to a source with the intention to finish his playing career elsewhere.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman hails from the Bronx, New York where he attended the Frederick Douglass Academy for high school. As a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Traore originally committed to Penn State under former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover, choosing the Nittany Lions over 14 other offers from programs such Indiana, Miami, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia and several other smaller schools.

During his four seasons at State College, Traore only appeared in one game and that was this past season against UMass.

Traore will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.