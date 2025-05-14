Penn State Official Visit Profile: Joey O'Brien

Our Penn State official visit profiles series continues today with a profile on one of Penn State's top remaining targets, Rivals250 four-star safety Joey O'Brien.
The standout at La Salle College High School outside of Philadelphia is listed by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the No. 133 player in the country, as well as the No. 3 player in the state of Pennsylvania and a top-10 safety.
To no surprise, Notre Dame and Penn State were two of O'Brien's earliest offers in his recruitment and have been mainstays ever since. But on top of the Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions, who are the other top contenders for the four-star prospect?