Penn State head coach James Franklin announced on Tuesday afternoon that Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will be out for the remainder of the season.

The redshirt freshman has been out for Penn State since suffering an injury during Penn State’s pregame ahead of their matchup against Michigan last month. He would go onto miss the Nittany Lions matchup against the Wolverines and each of the three games following including this past weekend against Indiana.

Prior to his injury, Tengwall had played and started in the Nittany Lions first five games. Alongside left tackle Olu Fashanu, the Maryland native helped cement the Nittany Lions offensive line, especially in their pass protection.

In Tengwall’s absence, senior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad will continue to step into his spot. The Nittany Lions coaching staff will also likely play JUCO transfer JB Nelson at the position periodically as well.

Franklin also announced on Tuesday that Olu Fashanu remains week to week after suffering an injury late against Ohio State while the Nittany Lions hope to get right tackle Caedan Wallace back this week as well from injury.