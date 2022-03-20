Penn State Football one of a few sticking out for 2023 DL Derrick LeBlanc

Derrick LeBlanc has arguably one of the most impressive offer list for any 2023 prospect regardless of position. With over 45 offers, the Osceola HS (FL) four-star has plenty of high end programs to choose from.

LeBlanc visited Penn State back in January for junior day on the 15th with his high school teammate John Walker, who is also a priority Nittany Lion target in the 2023 class. Following that visit LeBlanc indicated Penn State will for sure receive an official visit at a later date as well.

NittanyNation caught up with LeBlanc recently for an update on his recruitment, any visits he may be considering and when his decision could be coming.