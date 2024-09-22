Advertisement
Published Sep 22, 2024
Penn State Football opens as 17.5-point favorites versus Illinois
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
After a dominating 56-0 win over Kent State on Saturday afternoon, the Penn State Football is now 3-0 on the season as they get ready to face off against arguably their biggest test of the season this upcoming weekend.

The Nittany Lions welcome a pesky Illinois team to town for a Saturday night showdown inside of Beaver Stadium, as the Fighting Illini enter this one undefeated with a record of 4-0 so far this season.

Entering game week, FanDuel has Penn State as a 17.5-point favorites in this one, with the over / under set at 47.5 total points for the game.

As mentioned above, Illinois is coming into this one with high expectations as they are a tough, hard nosed team under Bret Bielema and fresh off a Top 25 victory against Nebraska this past Saturday.

SERIES HISTORY....

Penn State holds the heavy lead in the all-time series record, winning 21 of the 27 matchups. However Illinois has been tough on the Nittany Lions in recent history, pulling off a 20-18 upset in State College just a few years ago back in 2018.

The most recent game between the two programs took place last season, where Penn State ended up winning by a final score of 30-13.

