It's Land Grant week as Penn State and Michigan State will faceoff on Saturday afternoon for the chance to take home the Land Grant Trophy.

Vegas loves Penn State's chances to reclaim the trophy on Saturday as the Nittany Lions opened as a 17-point favorite over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon. That line since opening has quickly moved to 18.5 points in favor of the Nittany Lions by Monday. The over/under in the game is set at 54 points.