Penn State Football opens as near two-touchdown favorite over Washington

The Nittany Lions are a 13.5-point favorite over the Huskies. On some sportsbooks, the line has slightly shifted towards Washington and sites as 12.5-points.

The No.7 Penn State NIttany Lions have opened as a near two-touchdown favorite over the Washington Huskies for their week 11 matchup at Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions' annual White Out game.

Penn State will enter next weekend's matchup coming off their first loss of the season after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes 20-13 in front of a Beaver Stadium record crowd of 111,030 fans. The Nittany Lions enter week 11 with a 7-1 record this season including 4-1 in Big Ten play.

Washington moved to above .500 on Saturday with a 26-21 win over the USC Trojans. The Huskies improved to 5-4 this season and 3-3 in conference play. The Huskies are notably 0-3 this season on the road and are 5-0 at home, they also played one game on a neutral field, falling to Washington State 24-19 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Nittany Lions and Huskies have met three times all-time with Penn State winning all three previous matchups including a 35-28 Fiesta Bowl win in 2017.