Penn State Football opens as near two-touchdown favorite over Washington

The No.7 Penn State NIttany Lions have opened as a near two-touchdown favorite over the Washington Huskies for their week 11 matchup at Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions' annual White Out game.
The Nittany Lions are a 13.5-point favorite over the Huskies. On some sportsbooks, the line has slightly shifted towards Washington and sites as 12.5-points.
Penn State will enter next weekend's matchup coming off their first loss of the season after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes 20-13 in front of a Beaver Stadium record crowd of 111,030 fans. The Nittany Lions enter week 11 with a 7-1 record this season including 4-1 in Big Ten play.
Washington moved to above .500 on Saturday with a 26-21 win over the USC Trojans. The Huskies improved to 5-4 this season and 3-3 in conference play. The Huskies are notably 0-3 this season on the road and are 5-0 at home, they also played one game on a neutral field, falling to Washington State 24-19 at Lumen Field in Seattle.
The Nittany Lions and Huskies have met three times all-time with Penn State winning all three previous matchups including a 35-28 Fiesta Bowl win in 2017.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board