Now, James Franklin and his program will turn their atetntion to a new opponent, the MAC's Bowling Green Falcons. The Nittany Lions will welcome the Falcons to Beaver Stadium this upcoming Saturday for a noon kickoff that is set to be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are fresh off their season opening victory over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Mountaineers 34-12 in Morgantown.

Entering game week, FanDuel has Penn State as a 29.5-point favorites against the Falcons with the over/under currently sitting at 49.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penn State is currently 1-0 against the spread on the season, as they covered the 7.5-point spread with ease this past Saturday against West Virginia. However they did not hit the over / under as they fell just short of the 48.5 total points.

The Faclons are coming off a week one victory of their own, defeating FCS opponent Fordham 41-17. The Falcons covered a 15-point spread in the contest. They also met in 1987, a 45-19 win for the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

All-time, Penn State is 30-3 against MAC opponents with losses to Ohio, Buffalo, and Toledo. Their last loss to a MAC opponent came in their 2012 season opener against Ohio. Bowling Green is 9-26 all-time against Big Ten opponents with wins over Purdue (3), Northwestern (2), Maryland (1), and Indiana (1).