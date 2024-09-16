PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Kent State Golden Flashes

Sep 14, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Kenni Burns during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Kenni Burns during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images (© Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)
Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

Penn State Football is refreshed after a bye week on the heels of a scare against Bowling Green, but now have another MAC opponent on deck as Kent State comes to Beaver Stadium this weekend.

Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at the Golden Flashes ahead of the matchup on Saturday afternoon.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Game/Broadcast Details:

Where: State College, Pennsylvania

Stadium: Beaver Stadium (Official capacity of 106,572)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: Big Ten Network

Odds: Penn State opened as a 49-point favorite, over/under is 54.5 points.

Flashes in dark times:

The last two years at Kent State have brought a new level of struggles to the program. Following the departure of former head coach Sean Lewis, Kenni Burns took over the Golden Flashes and has had a rough start to his tenure.

The Kent State program has struggled historically, with just three winning seasons since the turn of the century, 2001, 2012, and 2019. The most recent of which came under the direction of Sean Lewis, who departed to be the offensive coordinator at Colorado, before heading to San Diego State, where he is in his first season as head coach in the Mountain West.

After going just 1-11 a year ago, with the lone win coming against Central Connecticut State, it appears to be another tumultuous campaign in Kent. Heading into Saturday, the Flashes are 0-3, with losses to Pitt, Tennessee and FCS St. Francis. The most recent of which was a 71-0 defeat at the hands of the Volunteers.

Those struggles will likely continue as they head for State College to take on a top ten Nittany Lion squad this weekend.

Numbers show a new low for Kent State:

Not only is Kent State at the bottom of the college football world in the win column at 0-3 to start the year, but a deeper dive into the numbers gives even less optimism.

The Golden Flashes are dead last in scoring defense (49.7 points per game) as well as total defense (570 yard per game). Offensively, it's not much better either. They are last in total offense (201.3 yards per game) and 127th out of 133 in scoring offense (13.7 points per game).

Despite running the ball 32 times per contest, the Golden Flashes are without a 100 yard rusher through three games and starting quarterback Devin Kargman has been stifled to start the year as well.

It is evident Kent State is one of the worst teams in FBS in 2024, but the numbers behind the Flashes arguably make matters worse. Penn State is not playing the same caliber of opponent as they did against Bowling Green, who fought valiantly, and go into Saturday with an opportunity to pick up momentum heading into what could be a ranked showdown against Illinois the following weekend.

Brief and successful history:

Saturday will mark the sixth meeting between Penn State and Kent State all-time, with the Nittany Lions having the upper hand in the series, five games to nothing. Unsurprisingly, Penn State has been rather dominant over those five matchups, as the closest game in the series was the first, which was a 32-10 victory for the Nittany Lions.

James Franklin is 2-0 against the Golden Flashes, with both wins coming early in his Penn State tenure. The most recent matchup was a 63-10 Penn State win, as Trace McSorley threw two touchdowns and ran in three more.

Penn State under Franklin has also scheduled MAC opponent with regularity, having just moved to 11-0 against the conference with the win over Bowling Green two weeks ago.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mb290YmFsbC1vcHBvbmVudC1maXJzdC1s b29rLWtlbnQtc3RhdGUtZ29sZGVuLWZsYXNoZXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBlbm4tc3RhdGUtZm9vdGJhbGwtb3Bwb25l bnQtZmlyc3QtbG9vay1rZW50LXN0YXRlLWdvbGRlbi1mbGFzaGVzJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK