Penn State Football Opponent First Look: USC Trojans

The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) hits the road for its first conference matchup of the season away from Beaver Stadium as they travel to USC (3-2) to take on the Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

The Lincoln Riley experiment in Los Angeles has taken a sour turn early in 2024. Riley guided the Trojans to an 11-win campaign in 2022, his first with the Trojans. That success looked to be continuing in 2023 as USC got off to a 6-0 start before the wheels fell off, dropping five of its last seven to finish the season 8-5.

Those struggles have continued in an up-and-down 2024. The Trojans beat LSU in Las Vegas to start the season on a high note, following that up with victory over Utah State. Then conference play began, USC's first go-around in the Big Ten, which hasn't been kind to Riley and company.

It started with a 27-24 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor before bouncing back against Wisconsin the following week, but needing a second-half comeback to survive the Badgers' upset bid. The upset followed this past weekend as the Trojans fell to Minnesota to drop to 3-2 on the season and essentially end their College Football Playoff hopes.

Penn State coming to town will still be an anticipated matchup between two college football powers, but USC's loss to the Gophers wipes out what could have been a matchup with College Football Playoff and Big Ten title implications.

Lincoln Riley is already feeling the heat in just his third season in Los Angeles and the Nittany Lions could make it worse with a victory in the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.