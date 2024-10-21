Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Wisconsin Badgers

James Franklin and company remain one of three teams in the conference with a perfect mark after surviving against USC two weeks ago, and are ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Nittany Lions will look to continue their winning ways against a confident Wisconsin team, who is winners of its last three.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) are fresh off their second bye week of the season and are set for their second roadtrip is as many games when they head to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the 5-2 Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Luke Fickell's tenure in Wisconsin was up and down to start, holding a 10-8 record through his first 18 games, including a 2-2 mark to start the 2024 campaign. That featured uninspiring victories over Western Michigan and South Dakota to start the season, followed by a pair of blowout losses at the hands of Alabama and USC.

Then, the Badgers hit their stride and have played lights out over their last three games. Wisconsin is currently riding a three-game winning streak, with victories over Purdue, Rutgers and most recently Northwestern. The closest margin out of that trio was a 20-point win over the Wildcats over the weekend.

The Wisconsin defense has been a catalyst for this recent surge, holding those teams to just 5.3 points per game during the winning streak. Despite losing starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and starting running back Chez Mellusi for the season, the offense has come to life in recent weeks as well.

Running back Tawee Walker has shine in the absence of Mellusi, having 418 yards and six scores over the his last three games, as Wisconsin is averaging north of 200 rushing yards per game over that stretch.

The suddenly confident Badgers now sit at 5-2 overall and just a game back in the Big Ten race with a 3-1 mark in conference play. Penn State will look to end that success on Saturday.