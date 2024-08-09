PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Penn State Football: Owning The White Out Game

Brad Kulp
@B10BEYOND

It's 9:35pm on a cool, breezy mid-Autumn eve in Happy Valley. It's a close game. Intensity is peak. A single mistake or a single miracle could make the game. It's college football euphoria, perfection. Hated by many, admired by all in 122 decibels of unrestrained heaven.

The Penn State White Out Game It's THE pinnacle of college football. The greatest show on Earth in the sports world. And it needs to be protected.

The Big Ten signed a deal to distribute $80 million to $100 million per year to each of its 16 members. According to USA Today, the league distributed $54.3 million to most of its members prior to the agreement.

Imagine getting DOUBLE TV revenue.

The DETAILS : The NETWORKS (NBC, CBS, FOX)

All three networks will carry future Big Ten football championship games. Fox, which will remain the Big Ten's primary broadcast partner (to the disappointment of many) and has carried the title game since its inception in 2011, will broadcast the championship in 2025, 2027 and 2029 (in addition to the CBS will carry the game in 2024 and 2028, and NBC will in 2026).

The Big Ten Network will continue to air football games -- up to 50 per year from 2024 through 2029 as well as most of the league's men's and women's basketball games and Olympic sports. The Big Ten will add a second Black Friday football game on CBS (Iowa and Nebraska have traditionally played a Black Friday game on Fox).

Fox will carry 24-32 football games per season during the agreement, while NBC will carry 14-16 games on its linear network and eight games per year on Peacock. Beginning in 2024, CBS will carry 14-15 Big Ten games per season.

The RUB: The NETWORKS POWER.

Fox got dibs. Priority. We have three clearly defined blocks of Fox at noon, CBS at 3:30 and NBC in prime.

So Fox, despite any overall tradition, any regard for ANY of the schools, takes the best matchup and slaps it on their BIG NOON KICKOFF. Extremely popular.

Games that should absolutely be prime time are moved, and fans go nuts. You cant really tailgate for a noon kickoff. Honestly, it's barely even lunch time. Because it's about the $$$.

The RUB is, when the Big Ten inked the deal, they sold it. Any control. There were no guardrails in place. No protections. (sound like something else college football leadership effed up?) Big Ten & Network Execs faces hurt from the grinning. Now the teams and fans pay the price of not having just 'some' input or guidance.

Next year Oregon plays at Penn State, an unbelievably phenomenal matchup, in the greatest environment in all the land.

That game needs to be the peak of the college football regular season. That game will feed families. That game MUST BE A WHITE OUT.

I'm challenging the PSU Athletic Leadership to start NOW. Get on the networks, and do all you must. Use all your power to ensure Penn State and Oregon is what college àfootball should be, a game for the ages...under the lights.

--------------------------------------------------------------

