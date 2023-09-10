News More News
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Delaware

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football secured another big win on Saturday as they went on to defeat Delaware by a final score of 63-7 inside of Beaver Stadium.

Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

Happy Valley Insider has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Blue Hens.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

QUARTERBACK

QUARTERBACKS
Name SNAPS OFF GRADE PASS GRADE

Drew Allar

64

74.4

77.5

Beau Pribula

28

72.1

58.0

Jaxon Smolik

2

60.0

N/A
BOLD = STARTER
Drew Allar's passing chart
Drew Allar's passing chart
RUNNING BACKS
NAME SNAPS OFFENSE GRADE RUN GRADE

Kaytron Allen

45

68.0

73.3

Nicholas Singleton

30

75.1

73.4

Trey Potts

14

66.1

65.6

Tank Smith

7

75.5

72.1
BOLD = STARTER
